Don't be trashy: Pasco County volunteers needed for International Coastal Cleanup

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Keep Pasco Beautiful and the Pasco County government are teaming up for the annual International Coastal Cleanup event to collect and get rid of trash and debris.

This one-day event, coordinated by Ocean Conservancy, will take place in different locations throughout Pasco County from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18, according to a news release.

Volunteers are needed and have until Sept. 10 to sign up to help.

Disposable gloves and trash bags will be provided for the volunteers. There will also be Coastal Cleanup T-shirts handed out while supplies last.

International Coastal Cleanup aims to clean roads and public spaces before the trash can travel through the stormwater system and end up in waterways, preventing marine debris.

Since 1986, this event has collected more than 340 million pounds of trash with the help of around 16 million volunteers worldwide.