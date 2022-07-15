Lanes blocked on northbound I-75 in Wesley Chapel after crash

The extent of any injuries is unknown.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — At least one person is hurt in a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at State Road 56 in Pasco County.

The inside left lane on I-75 is open to traffic as of 1:50 p.m. Friday, traffic cameras show. The remaining outside lanes appear closed.

A medical helicopter landed on the highway to transport at least one person to the hospital. It remains unknown how many people may have been hurt and the extent of any injuries.

Drivers should use caution in the area.