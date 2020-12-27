FHP: Woman's car suffers tire blowout on I-75, gets hit and catches fire

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter following a serious crash overnight on Interstate 75.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on I-75 near the State Road 56 exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a car, driven by a 21-year-old Ocoee, Florida, woman, was heading south on the highway in the outside lane. Another car, driven by a 28-year-old Zephyrhills, Florida, man, was traveling in the inside lane.
At some point, a tire on the woman's car suffered a blowout and she lost control. The car collided with the median guardrail and was hit by the second car, FHP said.
The woman's car went backward and again crashed into the median, catching on fire.
Both drivers were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
