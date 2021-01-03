Fiery crash slows traffic on I-75 in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — Drivers are asked to find another route or expect to wait in traffic on Interstate 75 in Pasco County following a fiery crash.
It happened after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Blanton Road, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. At least one person is being checked over for any injuries.
Fire rescue says an RV somehow rolled over and caught fire, initially blocking all lanes of the highway. At least one northbound lane has since reopened to traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
