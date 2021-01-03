Fiery crash slows traffic on I-75 in Pasco County

At least one person is being checked out for any injuries.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Drivers are asked to find another route or expect to wait in traffic on Interstate 75 in Pasco County following a fiery crash.

It happened after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Blanton Road, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. At least one person is being checked over for any injuries.

Fire rescue says an RV somehow rolled over and caught fire, initially blocking all lanes of the highway. At least one northbound lane has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: DADE CITY | I-75 NB @ MM 292 (BLANTON RD) | Firefighters are on the scene of a RV rollover and fire that’s currently blocking NB-75. Traffic backups are reported in the area. Please find an alternate route and #MoveOver for responders in the area. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/u9ELngatS5 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) March 1, 2021