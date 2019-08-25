PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeside Woodlands Community is already dealing with 36 holes and they don't want more to open up this weekend.

Those huge holes could make it tough to sell a home, but Joann Short said she found a buyer.

"He's been by, seen them, and he says they're nothing to worry about. I hope! I hope he doesn't change his mind, you know at the last minute," Short said.

She's lived in her home for three years. When she moved in back in 2016 and says she had no idea her house was built on top of caves.

"I didn't know this was built over a river. I mean I wished I had known before I put all the money into this place," Short said.

Something like this has never been a problem until now.

"I drove over there and saw. That's how I found out. I was shocked. I told my son that was with me, those are sinkholes," Short said.

Structural engineers said homes should've never been built on top of a known cave system.

"Pasco County, in particular, has a high risk of sinkhole activity so, a lot of homes are at risk," Scott Williams said.

Brenda agreed with him. She said a lot of her neighbors aren't bothered by it, but the depressions shouldn't be taken lightly.

"I know that guy that was in his bed and his house went down. They haven't seen him since. That's enough to make you worry about it. So I think I'm going to go to higher ground," Short said.

Short has 45 days to close on the home.

Emergency workers are trying to determine if all of the holes are sinkholes or depressions.

