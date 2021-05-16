Where's James? Missing Pasco County man last seen Friday

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
James Rosa, 68, last was seen Friday evening in the area of Marlinton Lane, the agency wrote on Twitter.
Rosa is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has grey hair with a bald spot on the back.
It's believed he was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and black shoes. Deputies say he shuffles when he walks and has no teeth.
Anyone with information about Rosa's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7.
