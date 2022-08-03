Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County

After searching around a property in Pasco County, deputies found human remains that were later identified as Jasmine Forbes.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The remains of a missing Pennsylvania woman were found in Pasco County, the Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday.

Since starting the search for Jasmine Forbes back in February, the investigation led the police agency to look into Florida after it was revealed she may have traveled there, according to a news release.

This was when the Pasco County Sheriff's Office started to help out. Deputies went out to the property on June 14 where authorities believe Forbes "may have been harmed."

After searching around the property in the Shady Hills area, they found human remains which were later identified as Forbes.

"The Pennsylvania State Police are currently working with the Pasco Sheriff's Office in furtherance of their active investigation into Forbes' death which is currently believed to be a homicide," the police agency wrote in a press release.