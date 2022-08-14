x
Pasco County

Have you seen Jayden? Pasco deputies searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Jayden Huff was reportedly last seen in the Holiday area on Sunday.
Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the Holiday area on Sunday.

Jayden Huff was last seen riding a longboard skateboard in the area of Speck Drive and was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue basketball shorts and tan Crocs, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The teen is reportedly 5-foot-5, weighs about 200 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Huff's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option seven. 

   

