Have you seen Jennifer? Purple Alert issued for missing Dade City woman

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a woman who was last seen Saturday evening in Dade City.

According to a media alert, 45-year-old Jennifer Cooke was last seen around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday in the Annika Way area. She might be driving a 2016 gray Kia Soul with Florida tag Z957QH.

Deputies believe she might be in the Orlando or Leesburg area.

Cooke is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and around 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt with a McDonald's logo, black pants, black shoes and carrying a maroon purse.

Anyone with information on where the 45-year-old is can call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.