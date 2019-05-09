NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 27-year-old man last seen at a health care facility in New Port Richey.
Deputies say Jesse Febus was last seen around 12:15 p.m. at Bay Care ISU. The sheriff's office said he was seen running northwest toward the Wawa gas station at Little Road and Ridge Road.
He was wearing a blue hospital gown and red socks.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
