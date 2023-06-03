Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in New Port Richey

Law enforcement describes the teen as 5-foot-3, weighs about 140 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Jose Leon-Beltran?

Deputies in Pasco County say they are searching for the missing 16-year-old last seen Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., Leon-Beltran was seen walking southbound on Edison Avenue in New Port Richey wearing a black T-shirt, gray basketball shorts and black Nike shoes, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

