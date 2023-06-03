Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Jose Leon-Beltran?
Deputies in Pasco County say they are searching for the missing 16-year-old last seen Saturday afternoon.
At around 2:30 p.m., Leon-Beltran was seen walking southbound on Edison Avenue in New Port Richey wearing a black T-shirt, gray basketball shorts and black Nike shoes, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Law enforcement describes the teen as 5-foot-3 and weighing about 140 pounds. He has curly black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Leon-Beltran's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. People can also report tips online.