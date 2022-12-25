Pasco deputies searching for missing 33-year-old man last seen in Zephyrhills area

Hunt was last seen in the Braddock Drive area wearing a blue jacket, red hoodie, dark jeans and a green backpack, authorities say.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Joshua Hunt?

Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 33-year-old man who was last seen Sunday in the Zephyrhills area.

At around 2 p.m., Hunt was seen in the Braddock Drive area wearing a blue jacket, red hoodie, dark jeans and a green backpack, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office states in a news release.

Authorities describe him as 5-foot-3, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.