Pasco County

Pasco deputies searching for missing 33-year-old man last seen in Zephyrhills area

Hunt was last seen in the Braddock Drive area wearing a blue jacket, red hoodie, dark jeans and a green backpack, authorities say.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Joshua Hunt?

Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 33-year-old man who was last seen Sunday in the Zephyrhills area.

At around 2 p.m., Hunt was seen in the Braddock Drive area wearing a blue jacket, red hoodie, dark jeans and a green backpack, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office states in a news release.

Authorities describe him as 5-foot-3, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Hunt's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

