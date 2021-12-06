Arrest made in disappearance of Kathleen Moore

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide updates Monday night.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a missing person case recently profiled in an episode of our ongoing YouTube series "The Missing."

Kathleen Moore, 34, vanished after a night out with friends. Those who knew her called authorities when she didn't show up at work or school.

A man in New Port Richey later found her cell phone in a dumpster.

This past Friday, detectives searched a county landfill in Spring Hill. They hoped it would provide clues about Moore's disappearance.

Sheriff Chris Nocco plans to hold a news conference at 8 p.m. Monday at the Land O' Lakes Detention Center. Investigators said they would not provide any details ahead of the news conference.

The name of the person arrested has not yet been released.