Pasco deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen Kristinea Howard?
Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Wesley Chapel.
At around 11:30 a.m., Howard was seen near the intersection of State Road 54 and Wesley Chapel Boulevard wearing a black hoodie, pink joggers, pink prescription eyeglasses and carrying a blue backpack, deputies said in a news release.
The teen is described by authorities as 5 feet, 5 inches, and about 180 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.
If you have any information on Howard's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.