x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Pasco deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Wesley Chapel

Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Kristinea Howard, 15.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen Kristinea Howard?

Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Wesley Chapel.

At around 11:30 a.m., Howard was seen near the intersection of State Road 54 and Wesley Chapel Boulevard wearing a black hoodie, pink joggers, pink prescription eyeglasses and carrying a blue backpack, deputies said in a news release.

The teen is described by authorities as 5 feet, 5 inches, and about 180 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.

If you have any information on Howard's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Now legal: Golf carts can cross US-19 on Gulf Drive in New Port Richey

Before You Leave, Check This Out