Pasco County

Car crashes into Pasco County business

No one was hurt.
Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue
A car crashed into a business Tuesday, Aug. 2, on Dupree Drive in Land O' Lakes.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning.

It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Authorities say the car's driver meant to go in reverse but, instead, shifted in to drive. Photos from the scene showed damage to the car and some structural damage to the building.

Efforts are underway to determine the structural integrity of the building, fire rescue said.

