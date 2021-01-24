Land 'O Lakes student, 2nd teen charged in drive-by shooting

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Land O' Lakes High School student is accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting that left two other students hurt.
The 18-year-old, who the Pasco County Sheriff's Office did not immediately identify, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted homicide and a single count of shooting from a vehicle.
A 17-year-old from Hillsborough County also was taken into custody and charged with five counts of attempted homicide. The teen allegedly was the gunman's driver.
The shooting happened early Saturday in the Lake Padgett Estates area, the sheriff's office said. Deputies say the shooting involved "multiple" students from the school, and it's believed everyone knew each other.
The two students who were hurt suffered minor injuries that didn't require hospitalization.
Deputies still plan to have an increased law enforcement presence at Land O' Lakes High School.
