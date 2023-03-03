Pasco sheriff: 3 people, including juvenile, shot in Land O' Lakes home invasion

The three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said this wasn't a random attack.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Three people, including a juvenile, were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after a home invasion robbery and shooting in Land O' Lakes, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the Lake Padgett area of Land O' Lakes. Deputies said their investigation so far indicates multiple people forced their way into the home and shot the three people.

The sheriff's office said the home invasion and shooting were not random, as the people involved are known to each other. Deputies added the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is planning a news conference Friday morning to detail additional information on the shooting. 10 Tampa Bay will bring you those updates as they are made available.