Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered 14-year-old

Marquise Little was last seen in Land O' Lakes at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Have you seen Marquise Little?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 14-year-old last seen at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. He was in the area of Cypress Bay Parkway in Land O' Lakes.

Little is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches and weighs about 150 pounds, wih black hair and brown eyes. Deputies believe he was wearing blue basketball shorts, a black T-shirt, a black hoodie and carrying a pink backpack. 

Authorities ask if you have any information on Little's whereabouts to please call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can submit a report a tip online as well. 

