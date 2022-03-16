Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered 14-year-old

Marquise Little was last seen in Land O' Lakes at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Have you seen Marquise Little?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 14-year-old last seen at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. He was in the area of Cypress Bay Parkway in Land O' Lakes.

Little is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches and weighs about 150 pounds, wih black hair and brown eyes. Deputies believe he was wearing blue basketball shorts, a black T-shirt, a black hoodie and carrying a pink backpack.