Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco County 15-year-old

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Pasco County 15-year-old last seen Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Isaiah Ransom was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of the 19000 block of Narinore Drive in Land O' Lakes.

He was reported to have last been seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and a grey backpack. He's described as being 6-feet-tall and weighing 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Ransom's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.