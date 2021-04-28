x
Pasco County

Car crashes into Land O' Lakes garage

Firefighters said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Fire rescue crews say one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car crashed into a garage.

Pasco Fire Rescue says the crash happened on Banyan Hill Lane in Land O' Lakes. 

Crews said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

