Car crashes into Land O' Lakes garage

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Fire rescue crews say one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car crashed into a garage.
Pasco Fire Rescue says the crash happened on Banyan Hill Lane in Land O' Lakes.
Crews said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
