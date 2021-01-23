2 Land O' Lakes students hurt in drive-by shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it will step up a law enforcement presence at Land O' Lakes High School.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Deputies are looking for a black BMW said to be involved in a drive-by shooting that left two students from Land O' Lakes High School students hurt.

It happened early Saturday in the Lake Padgett Estates area, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting involved "multiple" students from the school, and it's believed everyone knew each other.

The two students who were hurt suffered minor injuries that didn't require hospitalization.

The black, four-door BMW sedan reportedly was seen on surveillance video around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting or car is asked to call the sheriff's office at 1-800-706-2488.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office said there will be increased law enforcement presence at the school.

"There is zero tolerance for violence in our community and we will insure [sic] that children and young adults are safe in our schools," it said in a statement.