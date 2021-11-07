Missing Land O’Lakes teen found safe

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Enrique Velasquez returned home and is safe.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Enrique Velasquez returned home and is safe.

Previous story: Pasco County deputies are asking for help in finding a teen missing from his Land O’Lakes home.

Enrique Velasquez, 16, was last seen on Roderick Drive near Roundview Court around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

He is described as six-foot-one and approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Enrique was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and white Nike shoes with a black and blue backpack.