Pasco County

Missing Land O’Lakes teen found safe

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Enrique Velasquez returned home and is safe.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Enrique Velasquez returned home and is safe.

---

Previous story: Pasco County deputies are asking for help in finding a teen missing from his Land O’Lakes home.

Enrique Velasquez, 16, was last seen on Roderick Drive near Roundview Court around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

He is described as six-foot-one and approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Enrique was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and white Nike shoes with a black and blue backpack.  

Anyone who knows where Enrique may be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.

