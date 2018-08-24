DADE CITY, Fla. -- Lawyers for retired police captain Curtin Reeves plan to ask a judge for another chance to prove he was was standing his ground when he gunned down a man inside a movie theater.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Reeves, 75, claimed he feared for his life when he and victim Chad Oulson got into an argument during a movie preview in 2014 at the Grove 16 Movie Theatre in Wesley Chapel.

A judge already ruled Florida's "stand your ground" law does not apply to Reeves, saying she had issues with his credibility, and an appellate court upheld her decision. However, since that ruling, lawmakers shifted the burden of proof of a person's right to cite the law to prosecutors.

Reeves' lawyers are expected to argue he should receive immunity from prosecution.

Should they be unsuccessful, they wish to see Reeves' Feb. 25, 2019, trial date pushed back until the Florida Supreme Court can rule whether the "stand your ground" can be applied retroactively.

Earlier: Florida's new "stand your ground" law is unconstitutional, judge says

