PASCO COUNTY -- Lanes are beginning to reopen after a leaking fuel tanker shut down State Road 54 between Gunn Highway and Trinity Boulevard in Pasco County.

Crews have offloaded the fuel from the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver first stopped due to a brake fire on the trailer. But, after putting out the fire with an extinguisher, the driver noticed fuel was leaking.

No local evacuations were ordered.

No injuries have yet been reported.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP