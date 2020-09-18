Lightning strike destroys chimney in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A home in one Pasco County community looks a lot different this morning after Pasco County firefighters say a bolt of lightning struck the chimney overnight.
Firefighters say they were called to the Wedgewood Condo Community of Beacon Woods where residents feared an explosion happened overnight.
When they arrived, they found a condo with a destroyed chimney. Units investigated and found the damage was from a lightning strike.
The fire department says there are no injuries, and the owners of the home are working with their insurance company to repair the home.
