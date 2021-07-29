Assisted living facility evacuated after gas leak in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. — Pasco fire crews are on the scene of a gas leak at an assisted living facility in Lutz.
People living at Terra Bella were briefly evacuated Thursday morning while firefighters responded to a gas leak behind the Keystone Place, according to the department.
Firefighters say crews from TECO gas are on the scene helping to mitigate the leak.
Those evacuated from the building have been allowed to return.
