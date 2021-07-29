x
Pasco County

Assisted living facility evacuated after gas leak in Lutz

Fire crews say people living in the facility have been allowed to return to their building.
Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue

LUTZ, Fla. — Pasco fire crews are on the scene of a gas leak at an assisted living facility in Lutz.

People living at Terra Bella were briefly evacuated Thursday morning while firefighters responded to a gas leak behind the Keystone Place, according to the department.

Firefighters say crews from TECO gas are on the scene helping to mitigate the leak.

Those evacuated from the building have been allowed to return.

