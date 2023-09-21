x
Person trimming trees hospitalized after hitting live power line with chain saw in Lutz

Pasco County firefighters say they found the bucket truck engulfed in flames.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LUTZ, Fla. — A tree trimmer was rushed to the hospital after hitting a live power line with a chain saw in Pasco County, according to fire crews. 

The accident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Northwood Drive in Lutz just off Land O' Lakes Boulevard (U.S. 41). Firefighters say they received a call about a tree trimmer who had hit a live power line with a chain saw. 

When they arrived, the bucket truck was reportedly engulfed in flames. 

The person was airlifted to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, fire crews said.

