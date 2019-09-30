PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies say he shot at an elderly man with a flare gun and carjacked him.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they chased the man in the car until he got out and started running away from them.

Investigators said the elderly man had non-life-threatening injuries.

The man accused of carjacking the elderly man is in custody.

