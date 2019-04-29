A 27-year-old man has serious injuries after a Monday morning crash on the interstate.
Emergency Medical Service personnel airlifted the man to St. Joseph's Hospital after the crash around 3:06 a.m. on Interstate 75 just north of State Road 56, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A Chevy Camero and Mack semi-truck were traveling northbound on I-75. The Camero rear-ended the truck, according to the FHP. The car then went off the roadway and turned onto its passenger side before coming to a final rest.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and pulled over before a trooper arrived.
Witnesses told troopers the driver of the Chevy was driving really fast and changed lanes without signaling.
