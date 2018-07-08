LUTZ, Fla.— A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Pasco County has been arrested.

Investigators say Luis Ramund Brito, 49, was taken into custody for the Friday night shooting in Lutz.

Eric Batcho, 34, was shot in the face and Lauren Batcho, 35, was injured during the confrontation.

Deputies said the Batchcos were at a four-way stop at Lake Como and Moss Branch when they passed a vehicle driving without its lights on.

Lauren Batchco flashed her vehicle lights at the other vehicle to let them know that the vehicle’s lights were not on. As both vehicles passed through the intersection, deputies say Brito fired a shotgun blast at the Batchcos' vehicle.

Lauren Batchco had minor injury to her arm, but Eric Batchco received serious damage to his face from the shooting. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

At this point, we don’t have details of the arrest.

