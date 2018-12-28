A man was punched in the face for suspected littering Thursday in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Brian Haley, 23, was arguing with Matthew Brenner because Haley believed Brenner was littering.

Brenner tried to get away from Haley during the argument and shut himself in the back of his vehicle, authorities said.

Law enforcement said Haley went up to Brenner’s door and opened it. Brenner slipped out of the vehicle and braced for Haley to him in the face, deputies said.

Authorities said the punch knocked Brenner out for a little bit and when he fell, he hit his head on the ground.

Haley is charged with aggravated battery and conveyance burglary.

