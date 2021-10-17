FHP: Man arrested after leaving scene of car crash where 1 person died, child left with serious injuries

After the crash, 22-year-old Austin Hernandez drove away from the scene, FHP reports.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man was killed after a Dodge pick-up truck collided with his truck nearly head-on Saturday night in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Austin Hernandez, 22, was driving a Dodge pick-up truck southbound on SR-575 approaching Old Polk Road. A 40-year-old man was driving a Ford pick-up truck northbound with a 3-year-old passenger.

FHP says Hernandez failed to follow a curve in the road which cause him to cross the center line and enter the northbound lane. He collided nearly head-on with the Ford pick-up.

After the crash, Hernandez reportedly drove away from the scene.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Ford truck were transported to the hospital. The driver died and the 3-year-old sustained serious injuries.

FHP reports both the man driving and the child were not wearing seatbelts or child restraints.