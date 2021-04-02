Troopers: Man wanted for kidnapping charges arrested after chase

Authorities say he led troopers on a chase after trying to arrest him on kidnapping and assault charges.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man faces multiple charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he crashed into a trooper's car, injuring them while trying to get away from authorities.

Kenneth Michael Lengal Stage, 22, is charged with eluding police and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

According to an arrest report, troopers responded to a lookout call for Stage in reference to a kidnapping and aggravated assault case. When troopers responded to a Quality Inn off I-75 in Hernando County, deputies reportedly told them Stage had left and was leading deputies on a chase.

Troopers say they continued to chase Stage once he crossed into Pasco County. At one point Stage "slammed on his brakes in an aggressive manner" and hit one of the troopers' cars. That trooper was injured and was taken to the hospital.

Eventually, Stage lost control of his car when it lost a rear tire while rounding a curve in the road and crashed, according to the report. He was taken into custody.

According to an arrest report, Stage was transported to Hernando County where he was booked on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.