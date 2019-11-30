ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A man was burned Friday night in Zephyrhills after he fell into a bonfire, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

Crews said 20-percent of his body had second and third-degree burns on it. He was airlifted as a trauma alert, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

