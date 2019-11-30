ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A man was burned Friday night in Zephyrhills after he fell into a bonfire, Pasco Fire Rescue said.
Crews said 20-percent of his body had second and third-degree burns on it. He was airlifted as a trauma alert, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- America's first Thanksgiving was actually in St. Augustine, Florida
- 'Number of people' stabbed near London Bridge, one man detained
- Why the 'Trucker Salute' is a tradition worth saving
- Woman accused of firing into KFC for not being given a fork and a napkin
- Woman thanks food critic, claims his review exposed her cheating husband
- Man warns people to check spiral light bulbs after home almost catches fire
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter