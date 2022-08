Troopers say the traffic light was green when the man walked into the path of the car.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck early Friday morning while walking across US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:17 a.m. at US-19 and Mile Stretch Drive in Holiday.

Troopers say a Ford 150 was driving southbound on US-19 when a 71-year-old man started walking across the Mile Stretch Drive intersection under a green traffic signal.