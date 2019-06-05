LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Criminal charges are not expected to be filed after a man was accidentally shot at a grocery store Sunday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 69-year-old man was wounded after a handgun discharged inside the Publix store at 2121 Collier Parkway.

Investigators said the man’s 67-year-old wife was standing at a cash register, checking out. Her purse fell on the counter to the ground and it appears the gun fired when the purse fell to the ground. A bullet hit the man’s lower right shin.

A bullet hole was found in the side of the woman’s purse. She is a concealed carry permit holder and carries a handgun in her purse, according to the sheriff’s office.

