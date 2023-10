Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

HUDSON, Fla. — A man was taken to a hospital after deputies say he was shot when he trespassed on a person's property Tuesday night in Pasco County.

At around 9:15 p.m., the man trespassed on the property located in the Jerbert Drive area in Hudson, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Authorities say everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.