A fire destroyed a well-known stilt home Saturday night over the Gulf of Mexico at the mouth of the Pithlachascotee, or Cotee River, in Pasco County.

Firefighters were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the house, known locally as the "American flag stilt home."

With the help of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office's Marine Unit, a fireboat from Palm Harbor and a portable fire pump from Port Richey Fire Rescue, first responders from multiple agencies worked together to extinguish the flames.

As of 9:30 p.m., firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

Nobody was inside the home, and there were no injuries.

Boaters were asked to avoid the area due to possible floating debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.

PHOTOS: Fire ravages stilt home in Pasco County
01 / 04
Smoke billows high into the air as firefighters battle a large fire in Pasco County on Aug. 25. (Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue)
02 / 04
Firefighters from Port Richey and Palm Harbor were dispatched to help put the fire out. (Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue)
03 / 04
The stilt home, which had stood over the Gulf of Mexico at the mouth of the Cotee River, is a total loss. (Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue)
04 / 04
Boats had to be used to get firefighters near the flames. (Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue)

