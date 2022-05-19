Pasco sheriff: Missing woman could be in South Florida

Maureen Nassief last was heard from late Wednesday night.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Maureen Nassief was last heard from just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say they believe she could be in South Florida driving a 2021 blue Ford Mustang. It has Florida plate 22ASIJ.