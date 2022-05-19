Pasco sheriff: Missing woman could be in South Florida

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 22-year-old woman.
Maureen Nassief was last heard from just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release.
She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say they believe she could be in South Florida driving a 2021 blue Ford Mustang. It has Florida plate 22ASIJ.
Anyone with information about Nassief's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. Tips also can be submitted online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.