Memorial garden planted to honor late Anclote High School teacher Ciara McKeon

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A memorial garden is being planted in honor of the late Anclote High School teacher Ciara McKeon.
Parents, students, staff and friends joined together Saturday morning to plant the garden in front of the school.
McKeon died Friday after she was hit by an SUV at the school Thursday morning, according to her family.
"She went to heaven," Ciara McKeon's father told 10 Tampa Bay. He said she died due to a lack of oxygen to the brain. McKeon was 28 years old.
McKeon taught physical education at the high school for two years and was also the girl's tennis coach. Pasco County Schools said on Thursday that "Coach McKeon" was well known and well-liked by students and staff.
The district's athletic department tweeted, in part, "We are heartbroken, but grateful for the impact that she had on all of our lives. Please keep the McKeon family and Anclote community in your thoughts."
Around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, an SUV crashed into and pinned McKeon underneath the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened in the back parking lot of the school, located near the gym.
Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 24-year-old man from Clearwater, did not see McKeon.
FHP is continuing to investigate. 10 Tampa Bay earlier confirmed with investigators that charges are pending. FHP said charges would come at the conclusion of the investigation.