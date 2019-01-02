LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A suspected overdose has killed a male inmate at the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

Pasco County deputies say the man was found dead Friday morning.

Five overdose incidents have been reported recently at the facility, according to law enforcement officials, who believe the responsible substance was methamphetamine.

The whole jail is being searched, and investigators are trying to trace how the drugs got inside.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the substances were brought into the facility by employees," a Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The preliminary investigation suggests an inmate or multiple inmates might have smuggled the drugs inside by concealing them in a body cavity.

The medical examiner will confirm the official cause of death at a later time.

What people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.