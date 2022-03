Anyone with information on Hudson's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Kaden? The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for the missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff's office, Kaden Hudson was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday in the Sweetbriar Drive area of Holiday. She's five feet two inches and weighs around 100 pounds.

The sheriff's office says she may be a runaway from home.

Anyone with information on Hudson's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102.