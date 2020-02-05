PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sadie Adams hasn't been seen since Wednesday, April 29.

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for the 14-year-old, who was last seen in the Port Richey area.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white pants, and black shoes. Adams is 5'2", approximately 145 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, and choose option 7 immediately.

