Have you seen David? Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man last seen in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen David Juers?
Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the 24-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning in Port Richey.
At about 12:30 a.m., Juers was seen in the Rose Petal Court area, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
He is described by authorities as 5-foot-10, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Juers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. People can also report tips online.