Have you seen David? Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man last seen in Port Richey

David Juers is described by authorities as 5-foot-10, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen David Juers?

Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the 24-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning in Port Richey.

At about 12:30 a.m., Juers was seen in the Rose Petal Court area, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

He is described by authorities as 5-foot-10, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.