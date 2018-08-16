DADE CITY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert early this morning for three children.

Investigators are looking for Christopher Christy, 1; Justin Simonds, 6; and Jeremy Simonds, 6.

The children were last seen Tuesday on Cook Avenue near 14th Street in Dade City, according to the FDLE.

Authorities believe the children could be with Christopher Christy Sr., 29, and Shannon Adams, 24.

The FDLE said the elder Christy has several tattoos with the letter “C” on his left arm and his right forearm. He also has the words “Turn ‘Em Out” on his left hand and star on his right arm. Christy Sr. also was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and camouflage pants.

Both Justin and Jeremy Simonds have long hair that they wear in a ponytail, according to the FDLE. The two are Adams' twin sons, according to the Dade City Police Department.

The FDLE said the group could be traveling in a 2005 cream-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser with the Florida tag 663HB.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (352)521-1493.

