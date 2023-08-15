Missing Child Alert issued for teen girl last seen in Zephyrhills in July

The teen girl was wearing a white shirt and black pants the last time she was seen, officials say.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Victoria Quiles?

Authorities are looking for the 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Pasco County and has been missing for over a month.

Quiles was reported missing on July 13 and last seen in the area of the 38500th block of County Road 54 in Zephyrhills, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

Quiles was wearing a white shirt and black pants the last time she was seen, officials say. She is described as 5-foot-3, weighs 100 pounds and possibly has light and dark brown braided hair with brown eyes.

FDLE says the 17-year-old may be in the Tampa Bay area.