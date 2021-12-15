Deputies searching for missing, endangered Zephyrhills man

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Blayne? Deputies say they are searching for a missing and endangered man.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Blayne Ziegler, 28, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Zephyrhills.

Ziegler is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 180 pounds, the sheriff's office says. Authorities add Ziegler may be driving his blue 2002 Lexus IS with the Florida license plate Y439WT.