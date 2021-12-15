Deputies searching for missing, endangered Zephyrhills man

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Blayne? Deputies say they are searching for a missing and endangered man.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Blayne Ziegler, 28, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Zephyrhills.
Ziegler is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 180 pounds, the sheriff's office says. Authorities add Ziegler may be driving his blue 2002 Lexus IS with the Florida license plate Y439WT.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.