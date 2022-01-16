Deputies search for missing, 'endangered' Hudson man

He was reportedly last seen wearing red shorts.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing and "endangered" man.

Deputies say Dallas Scarpati, 26, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday off of Fivay Road in Hudson.

He was reportedly wearing red shorts.

Scarpati is described to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he may be should contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and choose option 7. Report online tips here.