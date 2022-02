Anyone with information on Harold Connolly's location is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102.

HUDSON, Fla. — Have you seen Harold? Deputies say they're looking for the missing 37-year-old man out of Hudson.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Harold Connolly was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, near Clark Street in Hudson.

Deputies say Connolly was last seen wearing a camouflage tank top, khaki shorts and gray and blue sneakers.