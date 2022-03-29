Deputies search for missing Wesley Chapel man

Caleb Franks is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a 24-year-old man they say is missing and endangered.

Caleb Franks was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Brahma Drive area of Wesley Chapel.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Franks was last seen wearing a black shirt and black plaid sweat pants.

Anyone who knows where Franks may be is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. You can also submit tips online.